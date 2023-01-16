Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

