Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 317 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

