Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 697 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

