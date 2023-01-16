PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick Sells 21,600 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $23,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PED opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 14.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

