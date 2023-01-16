PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.39.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.34. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $476.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $430,719.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $430,719.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at $137,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,641. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

