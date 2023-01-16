Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pentair by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pentair by 11,828.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after acquiring an additional 862,516 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

