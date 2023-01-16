Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $223.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average of $203.56. The firm has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

