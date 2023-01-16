Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Activity

Mondelez International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.