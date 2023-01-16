Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,645,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,940,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,236,000 after buying an additional 1,081,903 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $67,305,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 113.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,164,000 after buying an additional 794,874 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

