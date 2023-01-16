Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.6 %

AEP opened at $94.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.