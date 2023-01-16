Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,095 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

