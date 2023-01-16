PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $17.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PG&E Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 379,827 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PG&E by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,787,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. PG&E has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.