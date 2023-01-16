Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $628,156.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,157,703.36.
  • On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $3,724,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $3,505,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 381.34 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.