Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $628,156.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,157,703.36.

On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $3,724,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $3,505,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 381.34 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.