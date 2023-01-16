Piper Sandler Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $96.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.78.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $63.59 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.