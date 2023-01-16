Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $93.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.46.
Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $83.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.