Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $93.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.46.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $83.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.40 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

