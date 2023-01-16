Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Sells C$29,640.00 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,560.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at C$2.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.57 and a 12 month high of C$3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.39 and a quick ratio of 11.34.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

