PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.30.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL
PPL Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE PPL opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.78. PPL has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PPL Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
See Also
