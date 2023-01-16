Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

