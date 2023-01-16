Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.43.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

