Progress Software (PRGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $54.23.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

