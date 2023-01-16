QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average is $126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

