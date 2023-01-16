Quilter Plc Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 688,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.4% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $122,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

