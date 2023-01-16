Rarible Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $28.17 million and approximately $346,672.20 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00009355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00432384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.85 or 0.30350182 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00768386 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

