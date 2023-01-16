Raymond James Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $57.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.88.

NEM stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newmont by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Newmont by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

