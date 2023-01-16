Raymond James Raises 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to C$4.50

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Stock Performance

FPLSF stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. 5N Plus has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $191.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.53.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.