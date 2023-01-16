Raymond James Trims Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Target Price to $9.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAND has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.28.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

SAND opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.92. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,993 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,134,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,037 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,257 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.