Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $98.68 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

