RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RBC stock opened at $223.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.70. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $418,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

