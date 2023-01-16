Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:O opened at $66.19 on Friday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54.

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

