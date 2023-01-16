Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $66.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.21. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $15,378,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 252,071 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

