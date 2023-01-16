Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,062,345.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,935,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,514,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.04% and a negative net margin of 860.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

