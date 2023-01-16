Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Acquires $580,991.44 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 76,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $580,991.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,252,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,606,914.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $590,658.30.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.04% and a negative net margin of 860.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,750,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

