Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $124.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

