Reviewing Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Bunker Hill Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $800,000.00 8.38 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$6.40 million ($0.06) -2.25

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and Bunker Hill Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -441.44% -139.69% -54.92% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -60.00%

About Thunder Mountain Gold

(Get Rating)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Rating)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.