Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Umpqua worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 18.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

