Richard W. Pascoe Purchases 9,500 Shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) CEO Richard W. Pascoe acquired 9,500 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KemPharm Stock Up 0.5 %

KMPH opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. KemPharm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 328.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KemPharm

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KemPharm by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 11.9% in the third quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KemPharm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

KemPharm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

See Also

