Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,874,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $139.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

