Richmond Brothers Inc. Sells 14,290 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Medical comprises 0.8% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned about 6.64% of Rockwell Medical worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 17.4 %

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.