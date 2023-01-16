Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,809.17 ($70.77).

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,310 ($64.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.87), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($336,920.61).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.1 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,219 ($75.77) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,643.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,108.36. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.