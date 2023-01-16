Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.08.
A number of research firms have commented on RCI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
