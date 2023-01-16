Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $74.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.41%. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 833,695 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.