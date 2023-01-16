Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $163.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.52.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average is $137.36. The firm has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

