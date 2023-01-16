Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $191.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $198.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.