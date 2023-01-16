RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $97.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RPM International Trading Down 0.4 %

RPM stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

