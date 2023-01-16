RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.78.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get RPM International alerts:

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Trading Down 0.4 %

RPM International stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.78%.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.