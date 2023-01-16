Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $149.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,061 shares of company stock valued at $25,854,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

