Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Raised by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.