Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 971,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,570 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 18.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $21,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.73 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.