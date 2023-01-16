Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,832 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,029 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,196 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $22,002,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after purchasing an additional 430,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $19,065,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

