Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $47.12 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

